John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra are not working together, spokesperson clarifies

In a previous report by Firstpost, it was reported that actor John Abraham might soon be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in a romantic comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. But, Chopra's spokesperson denied all these speculations and said these are all false rumours.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chopra's spokesperson said, “Some news has been doing the rounds of Parineeti Chopra and John Abraham coming together for Anees Bazmee’s next.To clarify, there is no truth to this whatsoever."

Abraham is busy shooting for his upcoming production Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, which is based on the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan, in 1998. John Abraham was last seen in Dishoom (2016) opposite Varun Dhawan.

The film was a hit at the box-office and did an overall collection of Rs 100 crore plus. He was also seen in his production venture Force 2 (2016), opposite Sonakshi Sinha, which was a sequel of his 2011 superhit film Force.

Parineeti is currently working in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. She will be replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead opposite Devgn.

Chopra's last release Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana didn't fare too well at the box-office. She will also be reportedly working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Homi Adajania's Takadum, which has been reportedly put on hold as Adajania is not completely convinced with the script and wants to work on it more, reports Mid-day.