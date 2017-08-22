JK Rowling's Cormoran Strike adventure Cuckoo's Calling comes to BBC One: Watch the trailer

JK Rowling's Philip Marlowe-like private eye Cormoran Strike will now star in a BBC One Drama. The series is called 'Strike: Cuckoo's Calling', after Rowling's first book in the detective fiction series. The seven-part BBC show begins airing on 27 August.

BBC One released a trailer for the show, which begins (just as Cuckoo's Calling does) with the apparent suicide of supermodel and socialite Lula Landry which Strike and his secretary Robin Ellacott investigate at the request of Landry's brother. They soon find that foul play is involved in Landry's death, and the investigation leads them down a trail of family secrets, money, greed and behind it all — a clever murderer.

Rowling published the first Cormoran Strike novel in 2013 under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith; two other books have been published in the series since — The Silkworm and Career Of Evil.

The trailer, at a short 40 seconds, hasn't met with the approval of several fans, who felt the appearance of lead actor Tom Burke didn't match with the idea of the jaded Afghanistan veteran Cormoran Strike they had in their minds after reading the books. Holliday Grainger has been cast as Robin. HBO had previously acquired the US and Canadian rights to the show.

Meanwhile, The Telegraphreported that BBC One's Strike will eschew the "voyeuristic violence" that some of its dramas have been accused of.

Watch the trailer here: