JK Rowling says she's now 'comfortable' casting Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was announced. However, the decision of the makers to cast Johnny Depp as Grindelwald did not go down well with a lot of people, because of a domestic violence charge against the actor by his then wife Amber Heard.

JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter universe has now spoken out on the issue. In a statement given to EW.com, the writer says that the makers were wary of casting Depp initially and had even considered re-casting. However, she also says that "the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected."

The agreement that she refers to here is the joint statement released by Heard and Depp in which both parties said they were moving forward and that "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Rowling maintains that she is aware that a lot of people will not be supportive of who they've chosen to cast in the film. She defends it by saying that "conscience is not governable by committee" and that everyone, ultimately, must do what they truly believe in.

The film is going to release on 16 November, 2018.