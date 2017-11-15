JK Rowling, Ian Fleming's rare first edition, signed books to be auctioned online

Mumbai: Here's good news for bibliophiles as a book auction brings together some rare first edition books.

Organised by StoryLTD, an e-commerce and auction service offered by Saffronart, the auction, which will be held online on 14-15 November, will have not just first edition books but also signed copies and limited edition books of classics in Indian and world literature.

"StoryLTD has held several successful book auctions in the past, but this is the first time we are focussing on first, signed and limited edition books. First, signed and limited edition books are highly sought after in international markets, and we are attempting to build a market for the genre within India. We plan on establishing this category as a regular feature in our auction calendar," Saffronart Co-Founder Dinesh Vazirani said in a statement.

Some of the books to look forward in the auction are the Harry Potter series signed by author JK Rowling; A Day in the Life, Photographs of the Beatles by Michael Ward; the first edition of Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita; Aristophanes' Lysistrata, signed and illustrated by Picasso; first edition James Bond books by Ian Fleming; and two signed books by Margaret Thatcher.

Other categories include first edition books by Jim Corbett (set of 5), Ragamala; The Autobiography of Ravi Shankar, signed by the author; Religion and Society, authored and signed by former Indian President S Radhakrishnan; a signed first edition of The Jubilee Book of Cricket by cricketing legend and ruler of Nawanagar, Ranjitsinhji, amongst many others.