JK Rowling finishes writing part two of wizard adventure, Fantastic Beasts

Los Angeles: JK Rowling has finished the script of the second installment of Fantastic Beasts.

During a Q & A session on social media, the author revealed that she is through with the script of the movie, starring Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne in the lead role of Newt Scamander.

A fan asked her, "@jk_rowling have you already write the script of Fantastic Beasts 2? TELL ME EVERYTHING WOMAN.(sic)"

Rowling replied, "Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN."

The writer previously took to Twitter to share a photo of a document which read "written by J K Rowling", along with the snippets of the text "confidential" and "Warner Bros Pictures".

The first installment titled Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them also featured Katherine Waterson as a witch named Tina and Colin Farrell as wizard Graves.