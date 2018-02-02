JJ Abrams' science fiction drama Demimonde picked up by HBO, will be turned into a series

J J Abrams' science-fiction drama Demimonde has landed a series order at HBO.

The premium-cable network snatched the project after a bidding war with Apple and has given a straight-to-series order.

With the project, the HBO has expanded its collaboration with the Star Trek director who also serves as the executive producer on the show Westworld, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is described as an epic and intimate science-fiction fantasy drama that deals with the world's battle against a monstrous, oppressive force.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Abrams drama is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up being transported to another world amid a battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world.

Abrams will write the pilot and serve as executive producer, alongside Ben Stephenson, who runs the TV division of Abrams' production company Bad Robot. Abrams is also writing and directing Star Wars: Episode IX, and counts the Cloverfield and Star Trek franchises among his credits.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:00 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:03 PM