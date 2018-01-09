Jio Filmfare Short Film Awards 2018: Juice, Invisible Wings bag top honours

The 2018 Jio Filmfare Short Film Award list was announced on 8 January at a Facebook Live event by Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillaai, and Shakun Batra. The five winners that were announced were:

Best Short Film (Fiction) - Juice (Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan)

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction) - Invisible Wings (Directed by Hari M Mohanan)

Best Actor (Male) - Jackie Shroff for Khujli

Best Actor (Female) - Shefali Shah for Juice

Best Film (Popular) - Anahut (Directed by Umesh Bagade)

The jury that picked the winners for the second edition of the Jio Filmfare Short Film Awards comprised of Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nikkhil Advani, Onir, Nitesh Tiwari and Shakun Batra.

Invisible Wings

Hari M Mohanan’s Malayalam documentary took home the Best Film award in the non-fiction category. Made in 2015, Invisible Wings is the story of a tea-selling couple, Mohana and Vijayan (from Kochi), who travel all around the world. The couple have visited over 18 countries together, from Thailand all the way to Egypt and Austria.

Juice

Directed by the critically acclaimed Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, Juice looks at gender and family dynamics in depth. It calls out gender discrimination and takes a brave stand against the practice. The leading lady, Shefali Shah, also bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for her role in the film.

Anahut

Marathi film Anahut, directed by Umesh Bagade, is Kohlapur's first short feature film. The film is a touching story about the loss of innocence. It took bagged the Best Film (Popular) award which was selected after the public voted for their favourite movie from a 50 fiction film shortlist.

Khujli

Starring Neena Gupta alongside Jackie Shroff in a comedic role, Khujli, directed by Sonam Nair, is the story of a middle-aged couple who find new ways to revive their sexual life. The movie resulted in Shroff winning the Best Actor (Male) award.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:30 PM