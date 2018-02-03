Jimmy Kimmel meets minor accident; TV show host's BMW rams into an Audi

Popular American television show host Jimmy Kimmel crashed his BMW in an accident on Thursday as he was crossing the traffic near Sunset Strip.

Daily News reports Kimmel did not suffer any injury.

An accident video that has gone viral by now showed how the late night TV host rammed into another vehicle in front of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in WeHo.

The same report states a source present at the spot said that Jimmy was trying to take a left turn from a point where there was a signboard written 'right turn only' and this is how his BMW hit an Audi.

Jimmy was spotted present at the spot making phone calls with the driver of the other car present by his side. The other man from the Audi had a narrow escape.

Airbags in both cars had reporetdly emerged during the accident leaving both the drivers unscathed.

The Los Angeles police arrived at the spot and took charge of the whole situation. A number of pictures and videos went viral post the accident.

The comedian and host Jimmy recently had an interview with Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who was allegedly involved in an affair with Donald Trump. Jimmy these days is also prepping up to host the Academy Awards on 4 March.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 11:36 AM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 11:41 AM