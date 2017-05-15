Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak after being together for 14 years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has married his partner of 14 years Todd Spiewak.

Parsons got married to Spiewak on Saturday night at the Rainbow Room here, reports pagesix.com. Parsons's representative confirmed that the nuptials happened on May 13.

Last year, the pair celebrated 14 years together and Parsons posted on Instagram: "I met this guy...14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest."

Parsons came out as gay in a 2012 and said he was in a 10-year relationship. In 2014, the actor told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he was in no rush to tie the knot.

He is one of the lead actors of the show The Big Bang Theory, where he plays scientist and nerd Dr Sheldon Cooper. Over the years, his character changed from being unemotional and uninterested in romance to a man who eventually fell in love with fellow scientist Amy Farrah Fowler. In the last episode of the latest season, his character even proposed to Mayim Bialik's Fowler.

For his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, he has received four Primetime Emmy Awards. His upcoming projects include A Kid Like Jake, where he stars alongside Priyanka Chopra, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. He was last seen on the big screen in Theodore Melfi's Hidden Figures.

(With inputs from IANS)