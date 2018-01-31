You are here:

Jim Caviezel to reprise role of Jesus in Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ sequel

Los Angeles: Actor Jim Caviezel is in negotiations to reprise his role as Jesus Christ in the upcoming sequel to Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ.

Gibson would presumably both produce and direct the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, 49, first played thirty-something-year-old Jesus 14 years ago.

Gibson had hinted last year that the film might not be released until late 2019 or early 2020, "because it's a big subject."

The original Passion of the Christ was released by Newmarket Films in 2004 and earned $612 million worldwide on just a $30 million production budget.

