Jim Caviezel to reprise role of Jesus in Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ sequel

PTI

Jan,31 2018 17:27 44 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Jim Caviezel is in negotiations to reprise his role as Jesus Christ in the upcoming sequel to Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ.

Jim Caviezel in Passion of the Christ

Gibson would presumably both produce and direct the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, 49, first played thirty-something-year-old Jesus 14 years ago.

Gibson had hinted last year that the film might not be released until late 2019 or early 2020, "because it's a big subject."

The original Passion of the Christ was released by Newmarket Films in 2004 and earned $612 million worldwide on just a $30 million production budget.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 17:27 PM

