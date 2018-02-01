You are here:

Jim Carrey will not face trial over former girlfriend Cathriona White's 2015 suicide

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the death of his girlfriend Cathriona White, who committed suicide in 2015.

White's husband Mark Burton and mother Brigid Sweetman had filed the lawsuit against the Mask actor accusing him of giving Cathriona prescription drugs and multiple sexually transmitted diseases leading up to her death in September 2015.

But the lawsuits were dismissed on 25 January, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Carrey had filed a countersuit in October and claimed that White had the STDs when they met.

He also claimed that White had falsified medical records.

A spokesperson for Carrey confirmed that the case had been dismissed on 25 January.

He added that there would be no further comment but Carrey was "looking forward to moving on with his life".

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:20 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:23 PM