Jiah Khan's mother Rabya Khan accused of delaying trial in petition filed by Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan's mother Rabya Khan has been asked to reply to the petition filed by Sooraj Pancholi. According to a report by The Asian Age, the actor filed a petition seeking expedition of his pending trial for allegedly abetting suicide in the Jiah Khan's alleged suicide.

Pancholi has claimed that Jiah's mother is delaying the procedure. Rabya had approached the trial court directly in order to appear in the court independently. However, according to the same report, the court in a hearing told her that she will have to go through the public prosecutor assigned.

The court also announced that the amorphous state of the petition must not be treated as a "stay" in the case and that the trial must continue in the session court.

Jiah's mother had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing attention towards the long pending case of her daughter's death. Jiah was found hanging in her Juhu apartment in June, 2013. However, Rabya had suspected foul play and alleged that Sooraj Pancholi had something to do with the death.

After the case was transferred to the CBI, Rabya had alleged that the body had been doing all it could to delay the probe.