Jiah Khan suicide case trial hearing pushed to 28 February; Pancholis reportedly want Rabya Khan to be present in court

The trial for Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's suicide case was supposed to begin on 21 February. However, the hearing did not take place as Judge KD Shirbhate was on leave, reports DNA. Sooraj Pancholi, who is charged of abetment, was also present at the court with his lawyer Prashant Patil.

Representing Rabya Khan, Jiah's mother, lawyer Swapnil Ambure marked his presence along with the public prosecutor and a CBI official. The report states that the prosecution was asked to submit a list of witnesses so that they could be summoned in court. However, Patil said that the list couldn't be submitted due the absence of the judge. He told the publication that the next hearing has been posted for 28 February.

A source close to the Pancholis has also revealed to DNA that they want Rabya to be physically present in all the hearings. They reportedly feel that she should be there to prove the allegations that she has levied against Sooraj. The Pancholis are planning to file an application demanding Rabya step into the witness box to prove the charges.

To this, Rabya has responded by saying that her lawyer is representing her in the court and she will show up if the court asks her to. She says that she has filed all the necessary documents to strengthen her case against Sooraj, including call logs, messages and Jiah's pictures, clicked after she was declared dead.

Published Date: Feb 22, 2018 12:10 PM | Updated Date: Feb 22, 2018 12:10 PM