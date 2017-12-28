Jessica Chastain unhappy on being featured in magazine cover with all-white actresses

Los Angeles: Actor Jessica Chastain has called for more inclusivity in Hollywood after a magazines all-white female cover, that also featured her, sparked outrage on the social media.

Chastain was criticised by social media users for ignoring the white-washing done by the magazine as she is often vocal about gender and diversity issues.

She soon join the debate around the cover that featured actors Annette Bening, Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Kate Winslet besides her.

"Its a sad look that there's no WOC (Women of Colour) in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling.

"What were your favourite WOC lead films this year? I loved Salma Hayek in Beatrice At Dinner" posted the actor on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)