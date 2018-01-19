Jessica Chastain to reunite with The Help co-star Octavia Spencer in Universal Studios comedy

Co-stars of the 2011 smash hit The Help are reuniting for a comedy, which has been bagged by Universal Studios, outbidding Fox and Paramount Pictures. The stars, Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer, will act together in the film about two women fighting against circumstances to make it home for Christmas, as reported by Variety.

While Chastain, who has also co-written the treatment and is one of the producers attached to the project, has been fiddling with the idea of quitting acting in favour of producing and directing, Octavia has been riding high on the success of her performance in The Shape of Water and Hidden Figures. The two female powerhouses are all set to tickle their fans together. Chastain too is looking at an exciting award season with praise for her role in Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, as reported by EW.

Kelly Carmichael has co-written the treatment with Chastain and Peter Chiarelli who has penned the upcoming movie adaptation Crazy Rich Asians. Universal has picked up the project with Chastain’s Freckle Films, along with Maven Pictures, Carmichael, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler as producers attached to the project, as reported by Variety.

Though Chastain announced she has quit her popular show X-Files, she will be seen on the big screen in this film.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 13:50 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 13:50 PM