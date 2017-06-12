Jessica Chastain ties the knot with beau after five years

Venice: Actress Jessica Chastain married her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in his home country after being in a relationship for five years.

The wedding took place on Saturday in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate, which is less than an hour away from Venice, reports people.com.

Guests began arriving here for the wedding on Wednesday, the day Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were seen sight-seeing with family members from both sides.

The couple was also spotted leaving a pre-wedding party on Friday where they were joined by actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, among other guests.