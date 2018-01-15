You are here:

Jessica Chastain hints at quitting acting; says she might produce, direct films in the future

IANS

Jan,15 2018 10:23 53 IST

Los Angeles: Actress Jessica Chastain says she is planning to step back from acting and is keen to direct in future.

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain. AP/ Jordan Strauss

In an interview to Grazia magazine, the Molly's Game actress expressed her desire to go behind the camera, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Every day I feel like there is something new I never imagined I'd be doing. If anything, I think in the future I'm going to step back and I'm probably going to produce more. I may even direct," Chastain said.

"I'm interested in taking the light that has been shined on me and maybe shining it on some other people. I don't feel like I'm having to sacrifice anything because in reality this world is bigger than what my dream was," she added.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:23 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:23 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Jessica Chastain #Molly's Game #QnA

also see

Emily Blunt says she takes 'aggressive action' to fight Hollywood's gender pay gap

Emily Blunt says she takes 'aggressive action' to fight Hollywood's gender pay gap

Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor after Avengers 4: If I had the opportunity, I'd love to do it again

Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor after Avengers 4: If I had the opportunity, I'd love to do it again

Michelle Williams on Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate $1.5 mn to Time’s Up initiative: 'It isn’t about me'

Michelle Williams on Mark Wahlberg’s decision to donate $1.5 mn to Time’s Up initiative: 'It isn’t about me'