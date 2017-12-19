Jeremy Renner, Emma Watson top Forbes list of Hollywood's most bankable movie stars

Film producers looking for bang for their buck in 2018 only need to look towards Jeremy Renner and Emma Watson, who were adjudged 2017's most bankable movie stars by Forbes.

Forbes released its annual list by comparing box office returns with the actor's pay cheque. The list revealed that Renner returned an average $93.80 at the box office for every $1 he was paid. The two-time Oscar nominated actor's star value continues to improve with appearances in big-budget blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers and critically acclaimed films like Arrival and Wind River. Captain America: Civil War grossed $1.153 billion on a $250 million budget while Arrival grossed $203.4 million on a $47 million budget.

Emma Watson, whose Disney live action remake of Beauty and the Beast is the top-grossing movie of 2017 thus far, generated $70.70 at the box office for every $1 she was paid. Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams and Chris Pratt came third, fourth and fifth respectively thanks in large to Marvel and DC superhero franchises. Johansson returned an average of $66.50 for every dollar earned while Adams’ offered $46.10 per dollar and Pratt $34.40 per dollar.

Renner, Johannson and Pratt will be seen in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theatres on 25 April, 2018.