Jennifer Lawrence to star in Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's next film

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in a 19th century true-crime drama to be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who helmed the Golden Globe-nominated Call Me by Your Name .

Titled Burial Rites, the film is based on the Hannah Kent novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be produced by TriStar Pictures with president Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi overseeing the production.

“Luca is a rare talent. His movies capture an exquisite sense of place inextricably linked to the emotional state of the complex characters he creates,” Minghella said in a statement to Variety. “I can’t imagine a more thrilling partnership than Luca and Jennifer coming together to bring Agnes’ beautiful and tragic story to life.”

The film follows Agnes Magnusdottir (to be played by Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830.

Magnusdottir was sentenced to death for killing two men and setting fire to their home, with the story taking place as she awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court.

Along with Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name, also in the mix for Best movie at Golden Globes are Steven Spielberg's The Post, Jordan Peele's Get Out, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Dee Rees' Mudbound and Martin McDonaugh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.