Jennifer Hudson seeks protection from ex-fiance David Otunga; says he was 'aggressive, harassing'

Chicago: Jennifer Hudson has obtained an order of protection against her former fiance David Otunga.

Police in suburban Chicago say Otunga was removed from the couple's home in Burr Ridge, Illinois, on the night of 16 November, after being notified of the order. Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden tells The Associated Press Otunga "left the residence without incident."

Tracy Rizzo, the attorney for the former WWE star, says Hudson petitioned for the order "in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute" involving the former couple's 8-year-old son. Rizzo says Otunga "has never abused or harassed" Hudson. Rizzo calls the protection order "meritless" and says Hudson made "false allegations" against him.

Hudson's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment on Friday, 17 November.

TMZ had obtained a copy of her order of protection that quotes Hudson saying, "David has exhibited aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me." She adds, "I am now living in fear of further action David might take."

She said, on one occasion Hudson claims, Otunga left a revolver on the kitchen slab in order to frighten her, though all such claims have been refuted by Otunga, who is a "6'3" 240 lb professional wrestler". Hudson says, "David knows that I am and have been very sensitive to firearms after my mother and my brother were murdered by a firearm. I believe that he left it out to taunt, intimidate and frighten me, which he absolutely accomplished," reports TMZ.

