Jeffrey Tambor accused of harassment by former assistant, actor 'vehemently' denies allegations

Los Angeles: Transparent star and veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor is the latest addition to the list of Hollywood personalities to be accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winning actor has been accused of acting inappropriately around his former assistant Van Barnes, who made her allegations in a private Facebook post, reported Deadline.

Tambor, 73, has denied the allegation in a statement to Deadline, calling Barnes a "disgruntled assistant".

"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," said Tambor.

"I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation," he added.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios which produces Transparent, has initiated an investigation into the claims of Barnes.

The studio is already hit by a harassment case involving its former vice president, Roy Price, who was suspended by following a harassment claim from one of the producers.