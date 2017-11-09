You are here:

Jeffrey Tambor accused of harassment by former assistant, actor 'vehemently' denies allegations

Nov,09 2017 18:43 54 IST

Los Angeles: Transparent star and veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor is the latest addition to the list of Hollywood personalities to be accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winning actor has been accused of acting inappropriately around his former assistant Van Barnes, who made her allegations in a private Facebook post, reported Deadline.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses at BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. September 16, 2017 . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - RC1A18EE4700

File image of Jeffrey Tambor. Reuters

Tambor, 73, has denied the allegation in a statement to Deadline, calling Barnes a "disgruntled assistant".

"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," said Tambor.

"I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation," he added.

Meanwhile, Amazon Studios which produces Transparent, has initiated an investigation into the claims of Barnes.

The studio is already hit by a harassment case involving its former vice president, Roy Price, who was suspended by following a harassment claim from one of the producers.

