Jay-Z receives death threat from man who gunned down unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martins

Los Angeles: Rapper Jay-Z has received a death threat from a gunman George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is threatening to "beat Jay-Z" and feed him to "an alligator" after claiming that a production team of the upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary — produced by Jay-Z — "harassed" his family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Zimmerman, who gunned down 17-year-old Martin in February 2012, said he has a score to settle with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, since the rapper's production team began filming a new documentary on the case.

He said the film crew made unannounced visits to the homes of his parents and an uncle in Florida, noting Jay-Z and executive producer Michael Gasparro indirectly "harassed" his family.

"I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February 2012," Zimmerman told web portal The Blast.

He added that "anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

Jay-Z is producing a six-part documentary called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which is based on attorney Lisa Bloom's book "Suspicion Nation".

The project will chronicle the very short life of Martin, his fatal shooting on February 26, 2012, and Zimmerman's acquittal the following year.