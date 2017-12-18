You are here:

Jay-Z receives death threat from man who gunned down unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martins

Dec,18 2017 19:28 49 IST

Los Angeles: Rapper Jay-Z has received a death threat from a gunman George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is threatening to "beat Jay-Z" and feed him to "an alligator" after claiming that a production team of the upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary — produced by Jay-Z — "harassed" his family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office booking photo shows George Zimmerman who was arrested on January 9, 2015 and charged with aggravated assault by Lake Mary Police Department, Florida in this image released on January 10, 2015. George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted in a fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in 2013, was arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance in central Florida, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW HEADSHOT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - TM3EB1A0Q2601

George Zimmerman (L) and Jay-Z. Reuters

Zimmerman, who gunned down 17-year-old Martin in February 2012, said he has a score to settle with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, since the rapper's production team began filming a new documentary on the case.

He said the film crew made unannounced visits to the homes of his parents and an uncle in Florida, noting Jay-Z and executive producer Michael Gasparro indirectly "harassed" his family.

"I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February 2012," Zimmerman told web portal The Blast.

He added that "anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

Jay-Z is producing a six-part documentary called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which is based on attorney Lisa Bloom's book "Suspicion Nation".

The project will chronicle the very short life of Martin, his fatal shooting on February 26, 2012, and Zimmerman's acquittal the following year.

