Jawaan trailer: Face off between Sai Dharam Tej and Prasanna is the main draw

Jawaan, starring Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Prasanna, is a thriller revolving around a missile mission.

What starts as a goofy love story between the lead pair, goes on to be a drama revolving around an ordinary boy who goes the length to save his nation from the so-called bad cops, led by Prasanna.

Directed by BVS Ravi, Jawaan: Intikokkadu's crux is largely about Sai Dharam Tej's calculative scheme to stop Prasanna from capturing a high end missile named 'octopus' and how the actor goes about doing the same. The Subramanayam For Sale star is shown as a smart and intelligent patriot fighting in the name of the country.

While Sai Dharam Tej's character is subtle and is a dedicated soldier in this war between him and the villains, the most intriguing part about this thriller happens to be Prasanna. After the highly acclaimed detective drama Thupparivaalan, Prasanna now takes over as an antagonist in style. This is Prasanna's second Telugu film and the first time the actor takes over as a villain in Tollywood.

Through the first glimpse, we are also introduced to several supporting actors like Subbaraju, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Jayaprakash, who seem to be a major guiding force behind this plot.

The end of the trailer leaves us curious to find out how this mission will succeed and fans are now eager to watch the epic face off hinted between Sai Dharam Tej and Prasanna.

Presented by Dil Raju and S.Thaman's audio, Jawaan is all set to release on 1 December.

Watch the trailer here: