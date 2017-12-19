Javed Akhtar elected as chairman of newly registered Indian Performing Rights Society

After a long, painful legal battle over the years, The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) has finally been granted Registration by the Central Government and is now a Copyright Society registered under Section 33 of the Copyright Act, 1957 and Copyright Rules, 2013.

The whole music industry, involving dozens of composers, lyricists and music companies have now amicably sorted out their differences and reunited as one music industry. Bombay Times reports that this new organisation becomes the only official and functional copyright society for musical works and associated literary works in India from now on.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who led the fight for a long time, has been elected as the new IPRS board chairman and has assured a new era is coming for the music industry, "With the new constitution and a new governing board, IPRS is entering a new era that will not be of confrontation but of cooperation between the authors and the publishers. I see an extremely prosperous future for everyone," Akhtar said to Bombay Times.

Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan also lauded the development."Finally, we get the feeling that the IPRS is a body for the artistes by the artistes! I think a time has come when we all will work with each other and great cooperation is developing amongst authors and publishers! The value of royalty will become clearer in the mind of music lovers," said Shankar to the same publication.

The Indian Performing Rights Society came into existence on 23 August, 1969. It is the sole authorized body to issue licences permitting usage of music within India by any person.