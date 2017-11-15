Is Jhanvi Kapoor's second film after Dhadak going to be Rohit Shetty's next with Ranveer Singh?

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be marking her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, might have signed another film with Rohit Shetty. According to Times Now News, Jhanvi's second outing might be opposite Ranveer Singh.

Singh, who is gearing up for the release of Padmavati, which is mired in controversy at the moment, has apparently discussed the project with Janhvi. She has reportedly shown interest in the film, although no formalities have been completed yet.

She will be making her in the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The official announcement was made by Dharma Productions on 15 November on Twitter. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Presenting the two new heartbeats of the Dharma family, Janhvi & Ishaan in #धड़क. Directed by @ShashankKhaitan, the master of heartland romance and creator of the Dulhania franchise. Releases on 6th July, 2018. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/Kj9J8BBBKg — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 15, 2017

Jhanvi has reportedly already started taking dance and acting classes for Dhadak, which will hit the screens sometime next year.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is believed the first schedule of the Hindi remake will roll in northern India. Sairat was the first Marathi movie to reach the 100 cr mark. Khaitan has already directed two successful films for Dharma: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.