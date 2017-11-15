You are here:

Is Jhanvi Kapoor's second film after Dhadak going to be Rohit Shetty's next with Ranveer Singh?

FP Staff

Nov,15 2017 17:17 57 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be marking her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, might have signed another film with Rohit Shetty. According to Times Now News, Jhanvi's second outing might be opposite Ranveer Singh.

Jhanvi Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@vdesilive

Janhvi Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@vdesilive

Singh, who is gearing up for the release of Padmavati, which is mired in controversy at the moment, has apparently discussed the project with Janhvi. She has reportedly shown interest in the film, although no formalities have been completed yet.

She will be making her in the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The official announcement was made by Dharma Productions on 15 November on Twitter. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Jhanvi has reportedly already started taking dance and acting classes for Dhadak, which will hit the screens sometime next year.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is believed the first schedule of the Hindi remake will roll in northern India. Sairat was the first Marathi movie to reach the 100 cr mark. Khaitan has already directed two successful films for Dharma: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

 

