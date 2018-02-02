James Franco's alma mater removes mural he painted in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco, the latest Hollywood power man accused of multiple incidences of sexual misconduct, has faced the expected public backlash against him. In the latest development, his alma mater, the Palo Alto Senior High School, has also decided to take a bold step against his legacy, by removing the mural painted by him on the campus, as reported by LA Times.

Principal Kim Diorio took the decision. “I made the decision we’ll take down the mural on the Student Center because I think that’s the one that’s most visible to the outside community. These are still allegations. I can’t even say it (the decision to replace the mural) is based on fact because he’s denied those allegations and hasn’t been charged with a crime." Diorio told the Paly Voice, the school’s publication, as reported by LA Times.

The industry backlash against Franco follows a massive expose by LA Times, where five actresses alleged serious sexual misconduct by him. Despite denying the allegations, Franco had to skip the Critic’s Choice Awards and was given a direct rebuff by the Academy in their Oscar nominations. Vanity Fair magazine also air brushed him out of their Hollywood issue cover.

Franco had just received a Golden Globe Award for the Best Actor, sporting the anti sexual harassment ‘Time’s Up’ lapel pin, and was all set to sweep the award season this year.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 12:38 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 12:38 PM