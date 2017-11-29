You are here:

James Franco to produce, star in X-Men spin-off Multiple Man; film to have adult-oriented rating

IANS

Nov,29 2017 09:50 45 IST

Los Angeles: Actor James Franco is on board to produce as well as act in the X-Men spin-off, Multiple Man.

"I do have a superhero that I am developing. I don't know how much I can say. But I will say I am producing and performing in it. It's early stages. I think probably what I can say is, like anything, there's a need to develop more," Franco told hollywoodreporter.com.

James Franco (left). Images via Facebook

The actor also added that the spin-off would have a more adult-oriented rating, following the example of Deadpool and Logan.

He also mentioned working with Simon Kinberg, a longtime X-Men producer and the director of upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. 

"What I love about what Simon Kinberg and Fox and the X-Men people have done with Deadpool and Logan is that it took a while to get there, maybe 10 years-but they are going to go hard R. We are going to take this superhero thing and really just push it into a new genre. So we're working with Simon Kinberg on an X-Men property," said Franco.

