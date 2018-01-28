You are here:

James Franco digitally erased from cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue after sexual harassment allegations

Actor James Franco, who was meant to be part of the Vanity Fair cover spread, was scrubbed because of "the misconduct allegations against him.

Franco sat for the Annie Leibovitz photo shoot but was then digitally removed from the cover, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources.

Franco had also given an interview for the magazine's annual Hollywood Portfolio. He was excluded from the annual celebration of top stars in Hollywood after accusations of sexual misconduct from five women surfaced.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him," a Vanity Fair spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cover features actors Harrison Ford, Claire Foy, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and others.

The claims surfaced post his Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy win at the Golden Globes for The Disaster Artist.

He also received the Critics' Choice Award for his role but gave the ceremony a miss. Franco, however, attended the SAG Awards, which marked his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced.

Franco was accused online and in a Los Angeles Times report, after he showed up wearing the Time's Up pin, like many other Hollywood stars, at the Golden Globes.

The Time's Up campaign was launched by women in Hollywood to fight against sexual harassment in the wake of Harvey Weinstein expose.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 11:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 11:55 AM