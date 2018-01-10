You are here:

James Franco denies sexual assault claims as NYT cancels event with Golden Globes winner

FP Staff

Jan,10 2018 13:18 02 IST

New York Times has cancelled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

James Franco attends the centerpiece gala presentation of "The Disaster Artistl" during the 2017 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday (10 January) was intended to feature The Disaster Artist director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations” it was canceling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday’s National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film’s adapted screenplay award. He did not comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned.

However, now Franco says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are inaccurate.

Comedian and host Stephen Colbert brought up the recent allegations against Franco that emerged on Sunday following the actor's Golden Globes win, while Franco was on Tuesday night's Late Show, reports variety.com.

"First, I want to say that I do support it. Look, I was so excited to win but being in that room that night was incredible. It was powerful. I support change. There were some things on Twitter, I haven't read them. I've heard about them," said Franco.

He then addressed a vague and now-deleted tweet from Ally Sheedy, who Franco directed in a 2014 Broadway play. She had accused him of sexual misconduct.

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy…I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down…I can't speak for her," he said.

"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way, and I think it's a good thing and I support it," Franco added.

"I can't live if there's restitution to be made. If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don't know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don't have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off. I'm completely willing and want to".

(With inputs from agencies)

