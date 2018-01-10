James Franco denies sexual assault claims as NYT cancels event with Golden Globes winner

New York Times has cancelled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday (10 January) was intended to feature The Disaster Artist director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations” it was canceling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Hey James Franco, now that you have a Golden Globe why don't you give speaking roles that don't require nudity in your upcoming films to the dozens of women who have done full nudity + sex scenes in your indie films and art projects? — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday’s National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film’s adapted screenplay award. He did not comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned.

However, now Franco says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are inaccurate.

Comedian and host Stephen Colbert brought up the recent allegations against Franco that emerged on Sunday following the actor's Golden Globes win, while Franco was on Tuesday night's Late Show, reports variety.com.

"First, I want to say that I do support it. Look, I was so excited to win but being in that room that night was incredible. It was powerful. I support change. There were some things on Twitter, I haven't read them. I've heard about them," said Franco.

He then addressed a vague and now-deleted tweet from Ally Sheedy, who Franco directed in a 2014 Broadway play. She had accused him of sexual misconduct.

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy…I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down…I can't speak for her," he said.

"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way, and I think it's a good thing and I support it," Franco added.

"I can't live if there's restitution to be made. If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don't know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don't have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off. I'm completely willing and want to".

(With inputs from agencies)

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 13:18 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 13:19 PM