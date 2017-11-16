You are here:

James Blunt to perform in India in April 2018; announces Bengaluru concert to fans

FP Staff

Nov,16 2017 19:29 00 IST

British singer-songwriter James Blunt announced he will be performing his first ever concert in India at Bengaluru in April 2018.

“INDIA! I’m coming to play for you for the first time ever next April in BANGALORE [sic]! (Tickets on sale soon...),” he said on his official Facebook page.

Singer James Blunt performs as part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando Florida, U.S., May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - S1AETCZQWCAB

File image of James Blunt. Reuters

Blunt became a global pop music phenomenon in the 2000s with his song 'You’re Beautiful' from his debut album, Back to Bedlam. While many cherished the song for years assuming it was a love song, Blunt made a startling revelation in an interview with Huffington Post that "it was about a guy who’s high as a f**king kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”

The 42-year-old is currently on a world tour to promote his fifth album, The Afterlove. Blunt will travelling to India, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Taiwan and Bangkok as part of the Asian leg of The Afterlove World Tour, which began in August 2017.

However, the dates and ticket sales for the event in Bangalore are yet to be announced.

tags: #Concert #James Blunt #The Afterlove #TuneIn #You’re Beautiful

Tinga Tinga: Scarlett Mellish Wilson shines in a subtle dance track from Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Selena Quintanilla, Queen of Tejano music, receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jay-Z to be honoured with 'Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award' at pre-award gala

