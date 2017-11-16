James Blunt to perform in India in April 2018; announces Bengaluru concert to fans

British singer-songwriter James Blunt announced he will be performing his first ever concert in India at Bengaluru in April 2018.

“INDIA! I’m coming to play for you for the first time ever next April in BANGALORE [sic]! (Tickets on sale soon...),” he said on his official Facebook page.

Blunt became a global pop music phenomenon in the 2000s with his song 'You’re Beautiful' from his debut album, Back to Bedlam. While many cherished the song for years assuming it was a love song, Blunt made a startling revelation in an interview with Huffington Post that "it was about a guy who’s high as a f**king kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”

The 42-year-old is currently on a world tour to promote his fifth album, The Afterlove. Blunt will travelling to India, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Taiwan and Bangkok as part of the Asian leg of The Afterlove World Tour, which began in August 2017.

However, the dates and ticket sales for the event in Bangalore are yet to be announced.