Jallikattu: Nadigar Sangam issues statement on their one-day silent hunger strike

It is a very crucial Friday for Tamil Nadu as the Jallikattu issue has snowballed into a major event.

The Justice for Jallikattu movement started by the students all over Tamil Nadu has caught on like a wild fire. The epicentre of the issue remains Marina beach in Chennai, which said to be the new Tahir Square, reminding one of the ‘Arab Spring’ movement.

There is a complete shut down in Chennai with shops and restaurants closed, buses, taxis and autos off the roads, schools and colleges closed and theatres and malls closed for the day. Thousands of youngsters have gathered to protest at Chennai's Marina beach, and more are arriving on their own. Chennai Police has been cooperating with the protesters to make sure there is calm and peace during the protest.

At the same time in Delhi on early Friday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam appealed to the protesters to withdraw their strike. The CM said: “We have prepared an ordinance which has to be approved by the central government. We will bring an executive order to remove ban on Jallikattu.” But the protesters have said they will not withdraw their strike till it is implemented by the state government.

Meanwhile the film fraternity, especially the powerful actors association Nadigar Sangam, are protesting in support of Jallikattu, but they also have issued a statement claiming that they do not want to take away from the momentum created by the youngsters who are protesting.

Top actor Nassar has issued a video appeal requesting the media to keep away from their one-day silent protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu. Nadigar Sangam has also issued a press release to all media outlets, "not to cover Nadigar Sangam Silent Protest taking place at Nadigar Sangam Ground today [Friday]".

There has been criticism from all quarters about this, including the students protesting at Marina, who have demanded politicians and stars should keep away from the protest. The hashtag #SayNotoNadigarSangam has also been trending on Twitter since Friday morning. A section of protesters also feel that there is no need for actors to steal the limelight and leave the protest to students.

But will the TRP driven television channels stop showing stars of the industry converging at the Nadigar Sangam grounds? The buzz is that some stars are unlikely to turn up, as they do not want to hurt the feeling of those protesting at Marina. Watch this space for updates.