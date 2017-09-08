Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR's third avatar steals both money and hearts; sports rugged look

While Jr NTR was fierce as Raavan bhakt 'Jai' and naive as bank manager 'Lava Kumar', it looks like his character Kusa is going to be the movie-goers' favourite. In the latest teaser of Jai Lava Kusa produced by NTR Arts, we are introduced to the actor's third avatar in the film, 'Kusa'.

Kusa enters with a bang, and makes an appearance in the peppy and colorful track 'Dochestha'. From the looks of it, NTR plays the role of a thief who steals not just money, but also people's hearts. He is a humorous, happy-go-lucky guy in his prime, earning money through illegal, jugaadu ways.

What is interesting is how the actor has managed to create such startlingly contrasting images through the teasers of his three roles in the film. As Kusa, he sports comparatively longer hair, thus moving away from the more classy look that Lava has.

"Kotedam tho paatu, kotadam guda thelusu," he says as he signs off, leaving us curious about how the three characters in the movie will finally cross paths and what is it that they are fighting for at the end of every teaser.

Jai Lava Kusa recently created a lot of buzz with the release of its Raavan-dominated album composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film written and directed by KS Ravindra, is all set to hit theaters on 21 September.

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram production will see Jr NTR essay a triple role for the first time, and also features Ronit Roy, who will be making his debut in Telugu cinema.

Watch the latest teaser of Jai Lava Kusa here: