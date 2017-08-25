Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR's second character is naive bank manager who gets into trouble

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Jr NTR fans were in for a treat as the second teaser of the actor's much awaited Jai Lava Kusa was launched on the evening of 24 August.

The actor is donning a triple role for the first time, and as the title suggests, the movie is going to have many layers. NTR plays Jai, Lava and Kusa, and in the latest teaser we get a glimpse of the second character Lava.

While Jr NTR looked fierce in the first teaser which put the spotlight on Jai who is a Raavan bhakt, his Lava Kumar is a typical, naive bank manager with an extremely emotional nature. In the second teaser, Jr NTR hints at how humanity and kindness lead Lava him into deep trouble.

This character suffers a major car crash, leaving the audience feeling very curious. Does this imply that there will be a twist in Lava's fate?

From the looks of it, Jai and Lava belong to two entirely different worlds, and NTR impresses with his starkly contrasting portrayal of the two. Of noteworthy mention is also Devi Sri Prasad's impressive background score in both these teasers.

NTR's triple role has taken many by surprise, but it also reminds us of the last time the actor was seen in a double role, which he performed well. In Adhurs, Jr NTR essayed the role of pandit and spoilt city boy.

A poster introducing audiences to the character of Kusa was released recently. In it, Jr NTR can be seen sporting long hair and wearing a black outfit whilst sitting at a bar.

Fans are still eager to know how these three titular characters will interact with each other on screen. Additionally, there has been no sign of Ronit Roy or the female leads Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas yet.

The film produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby, is all set to hit theaters on 21 September.

Watch the teaser here: