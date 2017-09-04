Jai Lava Kusa music review: Peppy, energetic songs for each of Junior NTR's triple roles

The Jai Lava Kusa album is an ode to Ravana. Except for one track, most tunes have a Ravana theme to them and the Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) album has most elements except one. What the audio is missing is a romantic track; the kind where there is slow mo and loads of melody.

Produced by Kalyanram, Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr. NTR, Rashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas and Ronit Roy is pitted as an action drama with NTR playing triple roles for the first time. While the movie hits theaters on 21 September, the audio press meet was held last evening (September 3) by the cast and crew.

As fans await to witness the actor in three varied roles, here's what we thought of the latest DSP album.

Raavana

Raavana is the energetic, thumping song of the album. With hard hitting lyrics by Chandrabose, this one is dedicated to Jr NTR's role as Jai in the film. With Asura references, the track celebrates Raavana and his traits. On the vocals is Divya Kumar and this one's a composition that you'll find yourself both dancing and singing along to. Divya Kumar's vocals reminds us of his previous hit 'Hey Ganaraya' from ABCD 2 with this one.

After watching the Jai Lava Kusa teaser, one can easily relate to NTR doing a kickass portrayal of this fierce song.

Tring Tring

Tring Tring is the peppy number of the album and looks like it is dedicated to Rashi Khanna and NTR as Lava. The chorus is quite catchy and will leave you singing Tring Tring ting da ting pretty much the whole day. Jaspreet Jasz & Ranina Reddy have lent their voice for this song: a happy go lucky track. Tring Tring has the trademark DSP style when it comes to peppy melodies.

Nee Kallalona

Nee Kallalona is a song with a dramatic twist. What starts off as a light hearted, love track, suddenly transforms into 'Asura Asura Ravanasuda'. The beats are subtle and that's what sticks for this track. Eventually, the song suddenly turns revengeful and intense. By the looks of it, the song might have Nivedha Thomas and NTR as Jai, the Ravan bhakt in the film.

Dochestha

Dochestha starts off with a kuthu style, whistles in the background galore, and then continues as a celebratory track. Nakash Aziz is heard singing with plenty Lord Krishna references. It would be interesting to watch which role from the movie NTR appears like in this one. The song for now, seems to be a potential crowd puller.

I wonder which one of these tracks would Tamannah Bhatia feature in, as recent reports suggest the actress will have a special appearance in one of Jai Lava Kusa's songs.

At the end of listening to the short and crisp album, there is one word that will run on your mind the whole day: 'Asura'.

Devi Sri Prasad does a brilliant job at composing tracks for the Raavana-inspired portrayal in the movie. In almost three songs, we have the theme screaming out. The album leaves us wishing for a romantic track, but on a deeper analysis of the album of Jai Lava Kusa, it seems like this was a conscious choice by the makers to stick to the beats.

This NTR and Devi Sri Prasad combination turned out better than their previous stint in Janatha Garage, but the album as a package does not surpass the music from the director's past hit tracks, from films like Mirchi, Gabbar Singh, Arya 2 etc.

Tune into the full audio album here: