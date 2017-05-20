Jai Lava Kusa first look: Junior NTR looks fierce in the posters of this revenge saga

The first look for Jai Lava Kusa, Junior NTR's upcoming film where he is set to play a triple role, has been released, and he looks fierce in the stills.

Written and directed by KS Ravindra, this is the first time that Junior NTR will be playing three roles in one film, one of which is a supervillian. In the released posters of Jai Lava Kusa, he can be seen sporting a solemn expression. In one, a ten-headed Ravana effigy lurks in the background, while in the other, he can be seen joining his chained hands together to pay respect.

Wishing our Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 a very happy Birthday in advance. Here is #JaiLavaKusaFirstLookpic.twitter.com/ojqxuBC33u — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 19, 2017

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are set to play the female leads in the film, which will be produced by NTR Arts. The shooting of the film is set to begin in June.

For one of the characters, Junior NTR will be seen wearing prosthetic makeup and speaking with a stutter.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, better known as Junior NTR or Tarak, was last seen in Janatha Garage, for which he won a Zee Cinemalu Award and IIFA Utsavam award. The actor is also a Kuchipudi dancer and playback singer.

Among his upcoming projects are an untitled film with Siva Koratala, which will be produced by Mikkilneni Sudhakar.