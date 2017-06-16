Jagga Jasoos: New poster of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer looks quirky and adventurous

Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos is in its promotional phase and a new poster of the film has been released on Twitter. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film also has Govinda, Adah Sharma and Sayani Gupta in supporting roles. All the posters that have been released so far, exude the crazy, adventurous vibe of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the poster.

Here's the tweet:

And here's the new poster of #JaggaJasoos... Ranbir and Katrina together after a hiatus... 14 July 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/oAxhkIEQiN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2017

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure comedy which revolves around a young detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is on the search of his missing father. Speaking of the poster, the lead actors are not the only ones to feature in it. There are flying cars, ostriches, zebras and panthers on the poster, which indicate a fun-filled, thrilling ride with numerous unusual encounters. The film looks like one long, eventful journey that Kaif and Kapoor undertake.

Holding true to its claims of being a musical, the film has a total of 29 songs, as per Koimoi.com. Composer Pritam has given the score of the film.

Jagga Jasoos hits the screens on 14 July 2017.