Jagdish Mohan, renowned vocalist of Kirana Gharana, passes away aged 87

Renowned Hindustani vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Jagdish Mohan, is no more. He passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 87 at his Delhi residence. The veteran vocalist was from Haridwar and was born on 4 March, 1930.

Mohan was honoured with the Sangeet Sartaj award by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh for his vast contribution to Indian classical music. Pandit Jagdish Mohan used to be a regular performer at the All India Radio. He mesmerised the audience with his performances on Doordarshan also.

Jagdish Mohan enriched the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani Classical music over the years. The central concern of the Kirana style is swara or individual notes, especially precise tuning and different expressions of notes. In the Kirana Gayaki, the individual notes (swaras) of the raga are seen not only random points in the scale but independent realms of music which are capable of horizontal expansion. Highly emotional pukars (invocation) in the higher octaves form a delightful part of the musical experience in Kirana and Jagdish Mohan was famous for these pukars.

The gharana's style was further developed, and polished as one of the significant styles in modern Indian classical music in the late 19th or early 20th centuries and late Jagdish Mohan played a vital part in this movement.



The famous vocalist is survived by his Mala Rani, sons Deepak Sharma and Kamod Sharma, and daughters Ragini Pratap, Sadhna and Sangeeta.