Jaden Smith says he wants to be in a Bollywood film and Twitter has lost its plot

A day after Christmas, on 26 December, Jaden Smith expressed his desire to be in a Bollywood film on Twitter. Indians and Bollywood lovers all over, abandoned everything they were doing and rushed to their computers, armed with photoshop and a lot of free time. The result? Some epic Bollywood movie posters with Jaden Smith's face photoshopped on them.

We are convinced that the posters are some kind of unfathomable sorcery because where else would you see a very enthusiastic Jaden Smith lifting a coy Kajol on his shoulders...?

Or where in the world would you find Jaden pulling a 'Mashallah Mashallah'?

Come to think of it, Jaden is killing it in this tacky, polka dotted, bottle green shirt. He might be prepared for his Bollywood debut, after all.

But the question is, will Jaden be open to side roles? Side but pivotal, of course! Like this one:

Or will he throw his weight around and want to be the next Amarendra Baahubali?

Well.... why so serious 😶 pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq — No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017

Or Will Karan Johar steal him before anyone else does and make a K3G reboot with the Smith family?

Say no more 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV — Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017

What happens of Junior Smith remains to be seen. But if you ask us, we think he's best suited for a primary role in...