Jada Pinkett Smith: Tupac Shakur's biopic All Eyez On Me has grossly re-imagined their relationship

Fans eagerly awaited as Tupac Shakur's biopic, All Eyez On Me was released on what would be Tupac's 46th birthday.

Though friends of the late rapper (like Snoop Dog and Digital Underground's Money-B) have approved of the film, not everyone is happy about it though.

For one, Poetic Justice filmmaker John Singleton, had some less than kind words to say about the film as of late.

Now Jada Pinkett Smith, who was a close friend of Tupac's, has also come out against All Eyez on Me, criticising the creators for the way in which they dramatised their relationship, as performed by Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp, Jr.

In a series of tweets, she points out a few inaccuracies, including an early scene in which he reads aloud a poem he wrote for her just before leaving Baltimore to head to California.

Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pinkett Smith’s friendship with the late rapper has long been a soft spot for their fans. In the moving video below, an emotional Pinkett Smith discusses Tupac and which she calls him a 'father figure.'