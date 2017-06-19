You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Jada Pinkett Smith: Tupac Shakur's biopic All Eyez On Me has grossly re-imagined their relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith: Tupac Shakur's biopic All Eyez On Me has grossly re-imagined their relationship

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 19 2017 16:39:58 IST

Fans eagerly awaited as Tupac Shakur's biopic, All Eyez On Me was released on what would be Tupac's 46th birthday.

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

Though friends of the late rapper (like Snoop Dog and Digital Underground's Money-B) have approved of the film, not everyone is happy about it though.

For one, Poetic Justice filmmaker John Singleton, had some less than kind words to say about the film as of late.

Now Jada Pinkett Smith, who was a close friend of Tupac's, has also come out against All Eyez on Me, criticising the creators for the way in which they dramatised their relationship, as performed by Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp, Jr.

In a series of tweets, she points out a few inaccuracies, including an early scene in which he reads aloud a poem he wrote for her just before leaving Baltimore to head to California.

Pinkett Smith’s friendship with the late rapper has long been a soft spot for their fans. In the moving video below, an emotional Pinkett Smith discusses Tupac and which she calls him a 'father figure.'


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:39 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:39 pm

Also See








Top Stories



Cricket Scores