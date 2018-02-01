Jackie Shroff to play lead in Gujarati adaption of Priyanka Chopra produced Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator

Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi comedy-drama Ventilator is all set to get a Gujarati adaptation by Falguni Patel and Lawrence D’Souza. Reports confirm that the makers have roped in Jackie Shroff to play the lead which was essayed by Ashutosh Gowariker in the original film.

“Finally, I have been cast in a film in my mother tongue. I hope I will live up to it,” said Shroff as he confirmed the news, according to a Times of India report

Ventilator, produced by Priyanka Chopra, was one of the most successful Marathi films of 2017 and bagged three National Awards last year for best direction, best editing, and best sound mixing.

The director of the film, Umang Vyas, said that he was looking for a skilled actor who would understand the Gujarati culture well, thus Shroff seemed to be the perfect choice. While Rajesh Mapuskar has been roped in as the creative director in this Gujarati adaptation of his Marathi film, award winning writer Niren Bhatt is scripting the film. “We wanted someone who would understand the language and the culture. When we zeroed in on Jaggu, there was no looking further. He is a brilliant actor and immediately came on-board when we narrated the story idea to him. He is really fluent in Gujarati and will be playing a Hindi film actor in this one. Niren is currently writing the script and we will retain the original’s satirical tone. It will be set in Gujarat and will roll in March," said Vyas, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

“Under our banner Irada Entertainment we are extremely excited and proud to make Ventilator in Gujarati. We are adapting the film as per the nuances of Gujarati culture and really looking forward to Gujarati Bhidu Jackie Shroff,” said Patel,the producer of the film, according to a Times Now News report.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:46 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:46 AM