Jackie Chan's action thriller The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang confirmed for 2019 release

Jackie Chan, at 63, is still going strong with his chops as his next action-crime thriller The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang has been confirmed for a 2019 release, as reported by Variety.

The producers of the fantasy martial arts comedy have made the announcement after expanding the visual effects component of the film to a much larger scale. The ambitious project is led by the pioneers of 3D in China, director Vash (aka Jia Lu), and producer Kiefer Liu, who is known for The Monkey King series. The plot of the film is said to revolve around a demon who has to save humanity from invaders. The film stars Jackie Chan, Ethan Juan and Elane Zhong, the actress best known for her famous role in Feng Xiaogang’s Chinese film Youth, as reported by Variety.

Chan has been an international phenomenon as the most recognised worldwide martial arts star, after Bruce Lee. He has been known for his blend of action and comedic performances in films like Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon and The Tuxedo, and his Chinese-American fantasy kung-fu film with fellow Chinese star Jet Li, The Forbidden Kingdom in 2008. Chan continues to capture audiences and remain a pop culture icon, and has also recieved an honorary Oscar at the Governor Awards in 2016.

Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 13:42 PM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 13:42 PM