Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone to star together as special forces soldiers in Ex- Baghdad

PTI May, 12 2017

Los Angeles: Veteran actors Jackie Chan and Sylvester Stallone are collaborating for an action film Ex- Baghdad. 

The story centers on two ex-special forces soldiers who must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad's 'Highway of Death' to the safety of the Green Zone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Need for Speed director Scott Waugh is in negotiations to helm the movie, which is expected to be made on a budget of USD 80 million.

Talent International is set to finance it, with Chan, Hans Canosa, Esmond Ren, and Joe Tam producing the film.


