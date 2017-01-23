Jackie Chan in Mumbai to promote Kung Fu Yoga: See photos of traditional Indian reception

After xXx action star Vin Diesel, it is the turn of Jackie Chan to visit India to promote his latest action-comic caper Kung Fu Yoga. The film stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur, and parts of the story are set here, which explains Chan's visit.

Jackie Chan landed in Mumbai along with his entourage on 23 January 2017, Monday.

Mid-Day reported that the Chinese superstar would be staying at a suburban five-star, where a choreographed dance number would be put up for his benefit.

"Farah Khan has put together a performance for Jackie based on the song they had shot together in Rajasthan. It is a Bollywood number with Chinese lyrics. Disha, Amyra and Sonu will join in the dance that will take place in the hotel lobby," Mid-Day quoted a source from the hotel as saying.

The hotel had also laid out an extensive Indian menu for Chan to sample. Special bandhgalas had been created for Jackie and the other male actors by designer Nilesh Mehta.

Also on the anvil is a press conference and a private dinner for select guests. DNAquoted a source in the know as saying, "(Chan) is keen on meeting Salman Khan during his stay here. Sonu Sood has spoken a lot about Salman’s superstar status in India and his charity work and Chan expressed a desire to meet him.”

The Times of Indiareported that Chan and his co-stars will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show as part of the Kung Fu Yoga promotions. Kapil had tweeted about the same.

Chan's visit to Mumbai will only last a day after which he is expected to fly back to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, here's our trailer review for Kung Fu Yoga:

