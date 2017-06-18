Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma back with a (musical) bang

After the first mini trailer of Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal was launched at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finale, the second one made its way onto the internet a few hours later after it was aired in the half time of the match.

While the first one was a sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Harry, the second teaser had the song 'Mein Bani Teri Radha'.

After Harry tells Sejal that he has a bad character when it comes to women, she says, 'Tum Ek Hi Piece Ho' in a gujju accent (which makes us think that Tarak Mehta Ka Ootla Chasma was the only source of learning Gujarati for Anushka Sharma's portrayal of Sejal) after which we see the song, 'Mein Bani Teri Radha.'