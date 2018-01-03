It's confirmed: AR Rahman all set compose music of Vijay, AR Murugadoss' upcoming film, the Diwali release Thalapathy 62

Oscar award-winning artiste AR Rahman has been signed to compose the music for filmmaker AR Murugadoss- Thalapathy Vijay's highly-anticipated untitled film, fondly called by fans as Thalapathy 62. The project, which is bankrolled by Sun TV Network's home banner Sun Pictures, marks Murugadoss' second film with Rahman after Aamir Khan's blockbuster hit Ghajini.

Ardent fans of Vijay are enthused about Rahman’s inclusion in the team following the chart-buster soundtrack he delivered for Mersal, the highest grossing Tamil film of 2017, directed by Atlee. Thalapathy 62 also marks Rahman’s fourth collaboration in a Vijay film after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and Mersal.

"Murugadoss has narrated the story to Rahman recently and the latter immediately expressed his decision to come on board. The duo is eagerly looking forward to deliver another sensational hit like Ghajini this time," informs a source from the film's unit.

Although Keerthy Suresh was said to be the frontrunner for playing the female lead, our source says Murugadoss is in final talks with a handful of actresses, including a few from Bollywood. The team is hoping to set the seal on lead heroine this week before finalizing the shooting date. Initially, the project was supposed to start rolling from 19 January. Now, the team is planning to kickstart shooting towards the end of January or early February.

Malayalam cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, best known for his stellar camerawork in Dulquer Salmaan's Kali and the breakout indie hit Angamaly Diaries, will wield the camera for the project which marks his debut in Kollywood. Multiple National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, who has worked with Murugadoss in his last few films, will take care of the editing work.

Following the debacle of Spyder, there's huge pressure on Murugadoss to deliver a super-hit film at the box office. Thalapathy 62 marks Vijay and Murugadoss' third outing after blockbusters in Thuppakki and Kaththi. Yogi Babu has been roped in to provide comic relief and the other supporting cast, including the antagonist role, will be finalized soon.

Thalapathy 62 is targeting a grand Diwali release this year alongside Suriya and Selvaraghavan's Suriya 36 and Ajith -director Siva's Viswasam. The entire shooting of Thalapathy 62 is expected to be wrapped up in six months and the team is planning to commence the post-production work from August end.

