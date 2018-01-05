It's a wrap for Jeremy Renner on Avengers: Infinity War; second schedule of film to be shot in Scotland?

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been busy with the shooting of Avengers 4, and have been dropping juicy tidbits for fans through their social media. We have been treated to an early glimpse of Avengers: Infinity War’s poster by Tom Holland and Josh Brolin has already let us know that Thanos is alive and kicking in the next Avengers too.

Now it's Jeremy Renner’s turn to let us know that the Avengers 4 shooting is winding down since he posted a final set video saying goodbye, as reported by Movie Web.

Renner who plays the character Hawk Eye said in his brief Instagram video, "So, this is not a goodbye, only a see you later. That's a wrap for me on Infinity Wars. I couldn't be more excited to see how they put this together. But I'm also excited to go home and see my baby." This follows Paul Bettany’s announcement that he too has wrapped his parts as reported by Movie Web.

The report also suggest that there might be a second schedule planned to for July 2018, to be shot in Scotland after the release of Infinity War.

It has been speculated for quite sometime now that Avengers 4 will be the final film for most of the current superheroes, who populate the current Marvel Phase 3 universe. This will include the likes of Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans as Avengers 4 releasing in May 2019 is said to be the last film of a massive 22-film arc spread over a decade.

Marvel is already on its way to the next phase with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, in July 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 being confirmed to be part of the studio’s phase 4 lineup as reported by Movie Web. The studio is also said to have planned another 20 films in this phase.