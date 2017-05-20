Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon returns for season three, with Barun Sobti in the lead: Watch

Right from the time its first episode was aired on Indian television, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon became a huge hit. It also made household stars of its lead actors, Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani (although Irani was already a popular face by that point).

Then, with Sobti wanting to pursue a big screen career, and Irani also perhaps feeling the storyline had been carried to its natural conclusion, the makers of the show retired it.

But fans wanted much more of the series, and it as brought back in a second iteration. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir featured Avinesh Sachdev and Shrenu Parekh in an all-new storyline, although the premise of reluctant lovers remained.

Then, the second season too reached its end.

Finally, it seems fans may have what they were really angling for all along, as season three of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has now been announced — and Barun Sobti is back in the protagonist's role. Unfortunately, Sanaya Irani will not be returning to star opposite him.

A teaser for the new season was revealed on Friday, 19 May. It depicts Barun Sobti walking down a deserted landscape with the arrogant swagger reminiscent of his character from season one — Arnav Singh Raizada.

Star Plus shared the teaser with the caption: "The wait is over..." on its Facebook page. Watch it here: