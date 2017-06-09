Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon all set to replace Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil on Star Plus

Actor Barun Sobti is returning to the small screen after five years with the third season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? in which he portrayed the character of Advay Singh Raizada alongside Sanaya Irani. The actors' crackling chemistry made it one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

However, the third season of the show will see Sobti paired against Shivani Tomar. Tomar will be essaying the role of Chandni, a well-read girl who excels in Sanskrit, while Sobti will once again be seen in the angry young man avatar that he portrayed in the first season of the show, immediately making him a fan favourite amongst the Indian tele-watching masses.

The show will soon take up a prime time slot on Star Plus.

It has now been confirmed that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? is going to replace the current TV show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil which is all set to wrap up its ongoing season by 30 June. With this new development, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? will interestingly end up occupying its original time slot from 3 July, states a report by The Times Of India.

A similar report by ABP Live says, “It is being said that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? will indeed be replacing Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, starring Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani. The latter was launched over seven months ago and there were a lot of expectations, courtesy the scale of the show and the star cast. However, the ratings of the show never achieved the numbers it was expected to and there were rumours about the show going off-air have been going around for while now.”

The same report also stated that Sobti's return to the small screen will be slated into the 8 pm slot on Star Plus. Last seen in the web series Tanhaiyaam with Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti, Sobti's fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

— With inputs from IANS