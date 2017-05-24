Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Music video starring Barun Sobti released

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, the hit Hindi serial is making waves for its new music video starring Barun Sobti. The show is coming back for the third time on TV and to mark the beginning of a brand new season, the makers of the show have released a video titled Rabba Ve. Barun Sobti, the lead actor, can be seen in a rockstar avatar in the video.

The show is going to have Shivani Tomar as the female lead. Barun Sobti is making his comeback on TV with this show. The first season of the show was a super-hit. Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti's crackling chemistry made it one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

Barun's decision to quit the show came as a shock to the showmakers. Then came season 2. Season 2, however, couldn't do as well as season 1. It had Shrenu Parikh and Avinash Sachdev in the lead.

With Sobti being roped in for the third season, the show might find the same success again.

The actors have begun shooting for the serial. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon will air soon on Star Plus. Have a look at the video.