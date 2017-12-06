Isla Fisher says there are still not enough female comedy roles

Actor Isla Fisher feels that there are lack of comic roles being written for women in the film industry.

The 41-year-old actor, who has starred in film such as Wedding Crashers, Now You See Me, Definitely, Maybe, Confessions of Shopaholic and others, said there are not many films which have a woman in the lead.

"Even today though, there are still not enough female comedic roles. There are plenty of eye-rolling women as the male lead makes a joke, but very few are commanding the starring role," Fisher told Balance magazine.

"I remember when Sex and the City started. We all thought we were going to get so much more work, but then it went quiet until Bridesmaids. Everyone was like, OK, now we have really proved that women can be funny, but sadly it has all died down again," she added.